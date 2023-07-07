Routine traffic stop in Wallingford leads to drug and weapons arrest

Police in Wallingford say they arrested a man Friday after finding a drugs, ammunition and a stolen gun in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Police pulled over a black Buick SUV at around 2 a.m. near the area of North Colony Road and Yale Avenue in Wallingford. They say the operator was driving with an expired license plate and was not using his headlights.

When the driver allegedly failed to identify himself or provide a license, police asked him to step out of his vehicle.

Police say they found 18 green capsules of cocaine and two black bags containing four milligrams of marijuana in the driver's pockets.

Following a vehicle search, police allegedly found a 9-millimeter pistol and ammunition. They believe the gun was stolen.

The suspect already had a warrant out for his arrest in Bridgeport, according to police.

He is facing several gun and drug charges and additional charges for interfering with officers, failing to use his headlights and driving without a valid license and registration.