Rowland, other governors fondly remember ‘marvelous' Jodi Rell

Connecticut’s past and current governors remember former governor M. Jodi Rell as a bipartisan politician capable of bringing the state together.

They also say Rell, who died Wednesday at the age of 78, was able to bring the state together thanks to those skills during a tumultuous time in Connecticut politics.

“I think she was just a very healing person personally,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) said.

Rell, a Republican, served in the House of Representatives for 10 years before becoming lieutenant for former Gov. John Rowland.

“I always had great respect for her when she was a legislator, and this goes back 30 years, and I realized that she would be someone who could bring people together,” Rowland said.

He said Rell’s bipartisan nature helped during budget negotiations, while her ability to connect with voters was vital after tragedies like 9/11.

Rowland also said Rell always made sure she had time to be with her family.

“Nobody knows what M stand for,” Rowland said. “I used to love to introduce her to an audience and say, ‘Everybody, M stands for marvelous.’"

Rell became governor after Rowland resigned in 2004 amid a corruption investigation. He would be convicted and sentenced to prison, continuing a series of scandals that also involved several mayors.

Rell told NBC Connecticut before leaving office in 2011 that she wanted to be remember for restoring trust in government, adding people “needed someone to come and tell us it’s going to be OK.”

Her successors say that’s what she did.

“She had a real connection with the people of Connecticut, they trusted her,” former Gov. Dannel Malloy, who succeeded Rell, said.

The two governors who came after Rell, both Democrats, also said her bipartisanship continued well after leaving office.

“I was always struck by her kindness, her warmth, her desire to do the best that she can for the state of Connecticut,” Malloy said, adding Rell helped ensure a smooth transition between their administrations.

Lamont, who was first elected in 2018, said he had a close relationship with Rell that included public events where they would preach for more collaboration between political parties.

“I know what she meant for the state, she was a great friend for me as well,” Lamont said.