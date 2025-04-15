Advocates demand answers 2 years after the death of Roya Mohammadi in West Haven

It’s been more than two years since the death of an Afghan immigrant in West Haven and advocates and family members want to know what happened to her.

“Roya was the hope of her family. Her name literally meant dream,” Nika Zarazvand, an advocate with the nonprofit Vivan Las Autonomas, said.

Advocates are trying to keep Roya Mohammadi’s name alive after her death in March of 2023. She was an immigrant from Afghanistan and her body was found in the West River. The cause of death, still undetermined by the medical examiner.

Mohammadi’s mother, speaking in her native Dari, in an audio message expressed frustration over the slow pace of the investigation.

“The West Haven police did not advance the investigation to the point of resolution,” she said in translated remarks.

Mohammadi’s family believes she was a victim of domestic violence and advocates tried pushing for answers for the family during a city council meeting on Monday.

“They no longer trust the West Haven Police Department to be able to do a thorough investigation,” Zarazvand said.

West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer says she feels the family’s pain and stressed the investigation remains active and ongoing.

“Nobody’s forgotten about Roya. Everybody’s working really hard. It’s just as frustrating for our police and sometimes for all of us. Of course, we want a conclusion,” she said.

Mayor Borer says she’s met with advocates and has been following Roya’s case closely by having conversations with investigators. She says the city takes domestic violence extremely seriously and investigations take time.

“It’s important that they cross their T’s and dot their I’s and make sure whatever conclusion they come to is very solid,” she said.

In a statement, West Haven Police say any accusations of negligence are baseless and not true. The family plans to file a formal complaint to the West Haven Police Department in the coming weeks.