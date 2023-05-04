Bloomfield

‘Ruff' Rescue: First Responders Free Dog Stuck in Pipe in Bloomfield

Dog rescue in Bloomfield 1
Bloomfield Center Fire Department

A dog that was stuck in a pipe in Bloomfield Wednesday is free thanks to several first responders who worked together to bring the pup to safety.

The dog had crawled into a culvert pipe along Tunxis Avenue and crews responded late Wednesday morning to help the animal.

Photo courtesy of Bloomfield Center Fire Department

But, it was 40 to 50 feet into the 200-foot-long pipe and members of the Bloomfield Center Volunteer Fire Department couldn’t reach it.

This is the culvert the dog was stuck in. Photo courtesy of the Bloomfield Center Fire Department.

So, they called in members of the Town of Bloomfield Department of Public Works for more help.

Public Works personnel dug up a section of pipe to get to the dog and crews used a hose to give it the extra 10 feet to get out of the pipe, according to the Bloomfield Center Volunteer Fire Department.

This article tagged under:

Bloomfield
