Runner's Gear Up for Today's Hartford Marathon

The Hartford Marathon is back and thousands of runners are ready to hit the streets running!

After going virtual for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hartford Marathon makes its in-person return.

This year, about 7,000 participants and hundreds of spectators are expected.

Several precautions have been set to ensure the safety of both runners and spectators.

Runners will be separated in staggered corrals to provide more space, and are encouraged to mask up until the race begins.

The races will impact streets in Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor. A full list of street closures is listed on the Hartford Marathon website. All affected roads will be reopened to traffic by 3 p.m. after the races.

