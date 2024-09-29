Runners honor and remember fallen officers at 5K in Middletown

Sunday marked the 14th annual Connecticut Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run in Middletown.

Every year, this 5K brings members of law enforcement together to support men and women in blue and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We love the team component of it, and we're avid runners," said Det. Douglas Pearse, of the New Haven Police Department.

The event benefits the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) and Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), which work to keep officers safe and support families of the fallen.

"It's just a good event, great event, recognizing the sacrifices that people have made in the State of Connecticut," said Pearse.

Hundreds of people from around the state came out to the run. Among them was a state trooper, who was back for the first time in a couple years.

"I try to do this run as much as I can," said Trooper Rob Adams.

This year, he was running in honor of TFC Aaron Pelletier, who was killed in the line of duty when a car struck and killed him on I-84 back in May.

Adam says he thinks about him a lot.

"It's hard not to. We've done the same job. He worked at a highway troop. I was fortunate enough to meet Aaron a couple times whether it was in passing at a friend's house or even at a softball tournament," said Adams. "Every interaction I've had with him, he was just such a great guy."

Also honored was fallen Hartford Police Detective Bobby Garten and Bristol officers Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

"In a couple weeks, it will mark two years since Lt. Demonte and Sgt. Hamzy, and we lost Bobby about a year ago," said Jason Thody, retired Hartford Police Chief.

To date, the run has raised almost $100,000, and organizers say they'll continue to run, respect and remember those who have risked their lives to keep others safe.