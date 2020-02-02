new haven

Runners, Walkers Show Support for Refugees in 13th Annual IRIS Run

By Dominique Moody

More than 3,000 runners, walkers, and supporters were on hand for the 13th Annual IRIS Run in New Haven on Sunday.

The winter-run looks to help raise funds and awareness to support refugee families establish new lives inside Connecticut.

According to the State Department, more than 4,207 refugees have settled in Connecticut since 2010. The number has dropped dramatically under President Trump with a little more than 600 refugees settling in the state since 2017.

Since it's inception, the run has raised more than one million dollars for IRIS.

After the race, participants enjoyed a post-race party at Wilbur Cross featuring international food, live music, and an awards ceremony.

The organization looks to provide housing, food, immigration legal services and offers English language training.

Awards were given out to the first three finishers in each age division as well as the best individual costume.

