Sacred Heart to Move to Online Class Format Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield has suspended classes for Tuesday as it prepares to schedule online classes amid concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an announcement Monday, the university said that while there are no known or suspected cases on campus, they are taking steps to move to an online format starting Wednesday, March 11 through March 29. There will be exceptions for clinical placements and labs as long as they can be considered safe, the notice said.

The school is also canceling all major campus events through March 29. There will also be no international business travel and no nonessential business travel, except in cases approved by the senior leadership team.

Residence halls, dining halls and offices will remain open during this time period. The school plans to increase the cleaning schedule throughout campus.

“We are taking these measures in the interest of the health of our community. We believe this is the best way to mitigate the risk of an outbreak on campus,” the notice read.

There is one presumptive coronavirus case in Connecticut - a man from Wilton who is being treated at Danbury Hospital. Two New York residents who work in Connecticut have also tested positive for the virus.