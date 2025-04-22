Sacred Heart University holds memorial mass for Pope Francis

At a chapel at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, students, staff and others gathered for a memorial mass for Pope Francis.

In some ways, Francis was a reformer including speaking out about climate change.

“I think that also made him really relatable and able to, for us, to connect with him and see what's going on in our Earth and how we can help and fix everything,” Heather Nolan, Sacred Heart sophomore, said.

Also, his push toward inclusivity resonated with many, including younger generations.

“I think that was just so inspiring. And it brought something to the church that maybe wasn't there before,” sophomore Amanda Erath said.

Francis embraced migrants, the poor and members of the LGBTQ community.

He also reached out to those where lives were under threat.

“He would make calls to the parish in Gaza every night. From when, from the beginning of the war until this past Saturday night. So he was somebody who wanted to be there with the marginalized and with the suffering,” Dan Rober, Sacred Heart associate professor of Catholic studies, said.

Rober said Francis did not transform official church doctrine, but he did change the culture.

“He opened the culture of the church to be a place where uncomfortable conversations and topics could be broached in a free way,” Rober said.

On campus, you’ll find how Sacred Heart celebrated Francis since he was elected in 2013.

It was the first Catholic university in the U.S. to name a building after him, and they launched a lecture series inspired by his teachings.

“We think that having so many things dedicated to Pope Francis's legacy here will let us be a kind of memorial moving forward. We’re really proud of that,” Charlie Gillespie, Sacred Heart assistant professor of Catholic studies, said.