Sacred Heart University to offer distillation certificate program

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield is offering a program for people hoping to work in the distillation industry.

Sacred Heart said it already offers classes in brewing and the distillation science certificate program is the first of its kind in Connecticut.

It is intended to prepare students to enter the distillation industry or to expand their skills.

Courses will be online and in-person on evenings and weekends to accommodate people who are working, the university said.

This will be a 23-credit program with coursework in distillation processes, beverage evaluation and operations and an internship that students can complete the program in three semesters.

Sacred Heart said the courses focus on scientific brewing and distillation theory, ingredients, recipes, sensory analysis, sanitation, safety and quality control.

The in-person classes take place at Sacred Heart University’s teaching lab at Two Roads Brewing Company’s experimental brewing facility in Stratford.

“Craft distilleries are experiencing growth in both sales volume and the number of locations each year,” Mark Beekey, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, said in a statement. “This certificate program has been designed to offer existing craft breweries hands-on training, enabling them to diversify into craft spirits if they choose. Additionally, it gives entrepreneurs who are interested in craft distillation an opportunity to gain knowledge if they are considering establishing a start-up distillery.”

Learn more about craft brewing and distillation science at Sacred Heart University here.