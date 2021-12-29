Safe Stolen From Festival of Lights in New Haven

Police are investigating after a safe was stolen from the Festival of Lights in New Haven on Monday.

Officers were called to Lighthouse Park around 10 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary at the Festival of Lights.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When police arrived, they said they learned that the office trailer for the festival had been broken into and the safe had been stolen.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence to develop leads in the case.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact them at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or may submit tips by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.