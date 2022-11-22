Safety Experts Warn Parents of Dangerous Toys Ahead of Holiday Season

Safety experts from Connecticut Children's Medical Center are warning parents of dangerous toys ahead of the holiday season.

The U.S. PIRG's annual Trouble in Toyland report highlights potentially dangerous and deadly toys.

According to officials, this year's Trouble in Toyland focused on recalled toys that can still be purchased after they were deemed dangerous, the role of parents and caregivers in keeping children safe and counterfeit toys that continue to be on retailers' shelves and online platforms.

In this year's report, ongoing threats include balloons, noisy toys, plastic film and items without warning labels.

The report said in 2020, there were 198,000 toy-related injuries treated in emergency rooms with 9 deaths. Of those injuries, 40 percent involved children 4 years old or younger.

Toys with microphones, cameras and the ability to gather data were also highlighted in the report. Safety risks, data collection, breaches and hacks are among the concerns with these types of toys.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to carefully check toys, look for labeling, and be leery of toys from unfamiliar sellers.

A full list of tips and this year's full Trouble in Toyland report can be found here.