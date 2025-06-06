Safety officials warn drivers to not use infotainment system to stream media

Screens in your car seem to be getting bigger each new model year, and officials are warning drivers to make sure they’re not playing movies on them while they’re driving.

We're not talking about movie screens for your kids in the back, we're talking about devices that turn the infotainment in the front into a media player where you can watch shows and scroll TikTok.

"While they’re driving we see them looking at screens instead of looking at the roadway,” said Officer Matthew Tanner, with the East Hartford Police Department.

Tanner says around 20% of his traffic stops every day involve people using these screens or something similar. It’s a problem he says is getting worse due to their increased popularity and decreased price.

"Often they’re making lane changes without realizing it, they’re waiting too long to apply the breaks so they’re rear ending cars, it's taking attention off the roadway,” Tanner said.

Officials say if you feel inclined to use one of these devices in your car, it's ok to do so if your car is off and you’re in park, but the second you turn this car on, they want you to turn off your devices.

The state considers distracted driving to involve anything that takes your eyes off the road -- not just cell phones.

"It could be streaming from one of these devices, it could be taking a call, it could be fixing your makeup, eating your breakfast, all of these are distractions,” said Eva Zymaris, of the Department of Transportation.

There are fines for distracted driving. You could get $200 for the first offense, $375 for the second offense, $625 for the third and further offenses.

“Safety on the road is everyone’s responsibility,” Zymaris said.