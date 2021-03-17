Sailfest 2021 Will Not Happen Due to Pandemic

Sailfest 2021 in New London will not happen this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Sailfest team is working on putting together some smaller events.

A post on the Sailfest website and Facebook page said the Downtown New London Association and Neff Productions will not be having the annual Sailfest event in downtown New London for 2021.

This is the second year without Sailfest because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t think it will come as a surprise to anyone that we will not be able to have Sailfest in July. The good news is, the Sailfest team is working with the City of New London to have five smaller events this summer. We are still in the planning stage and will announce the events soon,” Barbara Neff, executive director of the Downtown New London Associations and owner of Neff Productions said in a statement.