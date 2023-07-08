Sailfest has big impact on community, small businesses

Sailfest is one of Connecticut's signature summer events.

For New London resident Anthony Alverez, it's been a tradition since childhood.

"Too many times. 32 times," he said. "I love this little city."

Alverez says he's been coming to Sailfest since he was two years old. Today, he's getting the next generation involved. His eight-year-old daughter was so excited, she was dancing in the streets.

"I like the rides," said Myani Alverez of New London.

But for some people, Sailfest is a whole new experience. That includes Miguel Gautier, who moved to the area to open new restaurant last week called New London Eats.

"We're doing baked potatoes, nachos, hot dogs, and mac and cheese," said Gautier.

With the festival right outside his door, New London Eats had a tent set up and served customers in the street.

"We thought about that when we took this location. We thought it was great, and hopefully it will be," said Gautier.

Gautier says the goal is to expand into other towns and cities in Connecticut.

Sailfest is a celebration of summer as well as community. Hundreds of vendors from Connecticut and across New England attend Sailfest and many of them come back year after year to support the city of New London.

"I've been participating for about three years now, and I have to say it's a wonderful time," said Dominic Polselli with Alicat Jewels, a small business based in New Hampshire.

"We have gemstones that we can put on different types of necklaces. We have zodiac signs, birth stones, little hearts that say mom, daughter things like that," said Polselli.

Polselli says he loves the energy and spirit of Sailfest. Others love how it draws thousands to the area.

"I don't think I've seen so many people come together in New London until it comes to Sailfest. And once we do come together, it's mind blowing," said Soli Bella Davis of New London.