Saint Francis Hospital offers injury prevention training to high school students

Would you know how to help someone suffering from a traumatic injury? High school students are learning how to do just that alongside medical professionals at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Three trainings this April are part of Injury Prevention Month.

Relying on speed and agility, the students race the clock and each other to put tourniquets on dummies.

However, that speed could save a life in a real emergency.

“It's amazing to be in this class, but also to have the perspective of real world scenarios,” Keely Hughes, a Conard High School EMS student, said.

The training Thursday afternoon was or students studying emergency medical services at Conard High School in West Hartford.

“This is kind of like an introduction to health careers,” Maryanne Taft, West Hartford School District Career Coordinator, said.

“I think it gives them the opportunity to get to know what a day looks like,” Jennifer Vauter, Conard High School EMS Teacher, added.

Getting hands-on experience at Saint Francis, the students watched a Life Star helicopter make a rooftop landing, and observed a demonstrative traumatic injury response.

“It really like opens my eyes up to be honest, like, to see the actual realities of what EMS and like EMR people do,” Donna Gurung, Conard High School EMS student, said.

They learned how to treat a serious wound in a Stop The Bleed Course. It is a skill the Chair of Emergency Medicine says could be critical in a life-or-death situation.



“These are very valuable life skills that can save lives,” Dr. Jennifer Martin, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, said. “Hemorrhage being the number one cause of death in trauma, if anybody knows how to apply pressure, pack a wound, and apply a tourniquet to allow for safe transit for definitive care in a hospital, that's a life that could be saved.”

The students also participated in the Let’s Not Meet By Accident exercise, giving them a glimpse at the reality of being under the influence through Fatal Vision Goggles.

“Oh my God, like drinking really like impairs your vision!” Gurung said.

The students learned just how much impairment can affect mobility when they tried to complete simple tasks wearing the goggles.

“It's really important to relate to them. Especially during this time of season, where it's prom,” Christina Walters, Saint Francis Hospital Injury Preventionist Program Coordinator. “For us it’s to kind of show them, you know, what can happen.”

Walters says since they revamped the injury prevention programs in 2002, Saint Francis Hospital has trained about 850 people.

“I would like to go in the medical field one day, and I feel like this is a very good start,” Gurung said.

The kids, looking to futures where they might one day have careers yielding the chance to save a life.

“I'm planning on going into a type of nursing, and furthering all of the knowledge that I've learned in this class in my future,” Hughes said.

Schools interested in signing up for the training courses can start the process of signing up online at TrinityHealthofNE.org/StopTheBleed.