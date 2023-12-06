Beer can sales at local brewery raise money for Bristol police memorial

More than a year after two Bristol police officers were killed in the line of duty, a local brewery is keeping their memory alive with a new beer.

Evening Sky Brewery in Burlington is selling cans of "Project Never Forgotten," honoring Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Four-packs of lager went on sale for the first time Wednesday. Proceeds will be donated to the Bristol Police Memorial Fund, which is raising money to construct a new memorial to honor fallen officers in the city.

Once enough money is raised, the memorial will be built right in front of police headquarters.

For information on how to donate to the memorial fund, click here.