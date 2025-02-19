Salem community rallies behind family who lost loved one in DC plane crash

People in the small town of Salem are coming together to support the family of Casey Crafton.

The beloved community member was one of the 67 people who lost their life during the plane crash at Reagan National Airport at the end of January.

Crafton was a well-known little league and soccer coach and was also on the town's recreation commission.

“It hurts when something like this happens. We're all affected,” Nik Alevras, the co-owner of Two Brothers Pizza in Salem, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Alevras said the family are regular customers at his restaurant. He said a loved one reached out to him to try to figure out a way to show community support.

Now, it feels like the whole town is getting involved in the pasta fundraiser, taking place on March 8 at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

They’re selling a spaghetti meal with full proceeds going to the Crafton family.

Two Brothers is partnering with local fire departments, police officers and businesses to raise money for the family and to rally behind them during such a challenging time.

"You start hearing all these different aspects of who the man was and its beautiful. He's someone who truly cared about the community, the kids,” Alevras said.

"From what I’ve heard about this gentlemen, real stand-up guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” Salem Fire Department Chief Alex Blais said.

Crafton will be known in Salem as a giver, someone who gave his time to his community and his family.

Blais emphasizes Salem isn't just a small place, it's a close community.

"Our kids go to school together, everyone knows everyone in town,” Blais said.

The groups in town say the least they can do is spread the word and show the Craftons just how many people Casey’s life touched.

"It's not going to change what happened, but we want them to know we care about them,” Alevras said.

The Salem Little League, where Crafton was a coach, is also hosting a T-shirt fundraiser.