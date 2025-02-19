Potomac Crash

Salem community rallies behind family who lost loved one in DC plane crash

By Melissa Cooney

NBC Universal, Inc.

People in the small town of Salem are coming together to support the family of Casey Crafton.

The beloved community member was one of the 67 people who lost their life during the plane crash at Reagan National Airport at the end of January.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Crafton was a well-known little league and soccer coach and was also on the town's recreation commission.

“It hurts when something like this happens. We're all affected,” Nik Alevras, the co-owner of Two Brothers Pizza in Salem, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Alevras said the family are regular customers at his restaurant. He said a loved one reached out to him to try to figure out a way to show community support.

Now, it feels like the whole town is getting involved in the pasta fundraiser, taking place on March 8 at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

They’re selling a spaghetti meal with full proceeds going to the Crafton family.

Local

UConn 3 hours ago

Liam McNeeley scores 20 and UConn closes on 27-6 run to take down Villanova 66-59

Manchester 6 hours ago

Manchester and Hartford coffee shops found to be among the best in the world

Two Brothers is partnering with local fire departments, police officers and businesses to raise money for the family and to rally behind them during such a challenging time.

"You start hearing all these different aspects of who the man was and its beautiful. He's someone who truly cared about the community, the kids,” Alevras said.

"From what I’ve heard about this gentlemen, real stand-up guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” Salem Fire Department Chief Alex Blais said.

Crafton will be known in Salem as a giver, someone who gave his time to his community and his family.

Blais emphasizes Salem isn't just a small place, it's a close community.

"Our kids go to school together, everyone knows everyone in town,” Blais said.

The groups in town say the least they can do is spread the word and show the Craftons just how many people Casey’s life touched.

"It's not going to change what happened, but we want them to know we care about them,” Alevras said.

The Salem Little League, where Crafton was a coach, is also hosting a T-shirt fundraiser.

This article tagged under:

Potomac Crash
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us