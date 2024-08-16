Sales tax-free week starts Sunday – what's taxed and what's not

Connecticut’s sales-tax-free week runs from Sunday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 24.
During the sales tax holiday, most clothing and footwear items under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. That exemption will apply to each eligible item that costs under $100, regardless of how many you buy during the same transaction.
Here's what you need to know about what will not be taxed during the tax holiday and what will.
Clothing and footwear that are exempt
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
- Antique clothing
- Aprons (kitchen)
- Arm warmers
- Athletic socks
- Bandannas
- Baseball hats
- Bathing caps
- Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
- Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)
- Blouses
- Chef uniforms
- Children’s bibs
- Clerical vestments and religious clothing
- Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)
- Dresses
- Ear muffs
- Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)
- Fashion boots
- Formal wear gowns
- Formal wear rentals
- Foul weather gear
- Garters
- Gloves
- Golf dresses and skirts
- Golf jackets
- Golf shirts
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits
- Handkerchiefs
- Hats, caps
- Jeans
- Jogging suits, sweat suits
- Leg warmers
- Leotards, tights
- Lingerie
- Nylons, hosiery (Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost.)
- Overclothes
- Overshoes, rubbers, boots
- Painter pants
- Ponchos
- Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear
- Rented uniforms
- Robes
- Sashes
- Scarves
- Scout uniforms
- Shirts
- Shoelaces
- Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)
- Ski sweaters, ski jackets
- Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks
- Square dancing clothes
- Swimsuits
- Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)
- Ties (men’s and women’s)
- Undergarments
- Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils
- Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for persons with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).
- Work clothes
Clothing and footwear that are taxable
These are examples of clothing and footwear that are taxable, even if they are sold for less than $100.
- Athletic supporters
- Barrettes
- Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter
- Goggles
- Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical
- Hair nets
- Handbags and purses
- Headbands
- Ice skates
- Insoles, arch supports
- Jewelry
- Lobster bibs
- Martial arts attire
- Party costumes
- Pot holders
- Protective aprons
- Riding pants
- Roller skates
- Safety glasses
- Shin guards
- Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf
- Shower caps
- Ski pants
- Sports helmets
- Sports uniforms
- Umbrellas
- Waders
- Wallets
- Water ski vests
- Wet suits
Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax-Free Week.
Local
You can get answers to some frequently asked questions about sales tax-free week here.