Sales tax-free week starts Sunday – what's taxed and what's not

Connecticut’s sales-tax-free week runs from Sunday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 24.

During the sales tax holiday, most clothing and footwear items under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. That exemption will apply to each eligible item that costs under $100, regardless of how many you buy during the same transaction.

Here's what you need to know about what will not be taxed during the tax holiday and what will.

Clothing and footwear that are exempt

Antique clothing

Aprons (kitchen)

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandannas

Baseball hats

Bathing caps

Belts, suspenders, belt buckles

Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children’s bibs

Clerical vestments and religious clothing

Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Ear muffs

Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)

Fashion boots

Formal wear gowns

Formal wear rentals

Foul weather gear

Garters

Gloves

Golf dresses and skirts

Golf jackets

Golf shirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Handkerchiefs

Hats, caps

Jeans

Jogging suits, sweat suits

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Lingerie

Nylons, hosiery (Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost.)

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubbers, boots

Painter pants

Ponchos

Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear

Rented uniforms

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)

Ski sweaters, ski jackets

Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Square dancing clothes

Swimsuits

Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)

Ties (men’s and women’s)

Undergarments

Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils

Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for persons with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).

Work clothes

Clothing and footwear that are taxable

These are examples of clothing and footwear that are taxable, even if they are sold for less than $100.

Athletic supporters

Barrettes

Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter

Goggles

Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical

Hair nets

Handbags and purses

Headbands

Ice skates

Insoles, arch supports

Jewelry

Lobster bibs

Martial arts attire

Party costumes

Pot holders

Protective aprons

Riding pants

Roller skates

Safety glasses

Shin guards

Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf

Shower caps

Ski pants

Sports helmets

Sports uniforms

Umbrellas

Waders

Wallets

Water ski vests

Wet suits

Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax-Free Week.

