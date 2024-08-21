Sally's Apizza opening in Wethersfield next week

Sally’s Apizza will open a new location in Wethersfield next week.

This will be the fourth location for the famous New Haven pizzeria and it will be on the ground level of the residential complex, The Borden at 1178 Silas Deane Highway.

It will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The legendary local institution has been around since 1938 when Salvatore “Sally” Consiglio founded Sally’s Apizza.

He operated it out of the Wooster Street restaurant that his mother bought and tasked him to operate, according to company history.

Sally's highlights some famous people who have dined there. They said that Frank Sinatra fell in love with the pizza just three years later, in 1941, and John F. Kennedy visited the iconic institution in 1960 for the first time.

The beloved pizza shop in New Haven was the sole location until 2021, when Sally’s expanded beyond Wooster Street and opened in Stamford, then in Fairfield in 2022.

Wethersfield is the first of four locations coming to the Hartford area.

The Wethersfield menu will include nine pizzas with the famed thin charred crust, including the Tomato Sauce Pie, Mozzarella & Tomato and Potato & Rosemary and a rotating selection of up to three additional seasonal pies.

Sally’s said Bret Lunsford, the executive chef and director of culinary, has made some additions to the menu of long-standing favorites.

It will include Italian wings with Calabrian chili, meatballs served in marinara and accompanied with house-made focaccia, a wedge and Caesar Salad and a selection of bruschettas.

The menu will also include chicken and eggplant parmesan, a ricotta-filled ravioli and Chicken Francese.

The restaurant will have a full cocktail bar, an expanded wine list, mocktails, draft beer and fountain sodas, including Foxon Park.

The restaurant has a nine-seat bar, the dining room has 85 seats and a patio that will able to accommodate nearly 40 people will open next spring.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first night will be first-come, first-served, but you can make reservations for Friday, Aug. 30, and beyond at www.sallysapizza.com.

Restaurants are also planned for Farmington, Newington and South Windsor.

Learn more about Sally's here.