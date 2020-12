One of New Haven's iconic pizzerias is temporarily closed.

Sally's Apizza closed for a deep cleaning on Tuesday, according to their Twitter account.

A post on their website said the cleaning is a precaution as part of an effort to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. A reopening date has not yet been announced.

"Thank you for your understanding during these wild times and the incredible support. We will get through this together," the post reads.

Restaurant Update: Effective immediately, Sally's Apizza will be temporarily closed to deep clean our facilities. This is a voluntary precaution to keep our community safe. See more information at https://t.co/5bUch6Vpey and follow here for real time updates. — Sally's Apizza (@sallysapizza) December 1, 2020

No other details were immediately available.