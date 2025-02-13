Sally's Apizza opens at Westfarms mall Thursday

Sally's Apizza is opening at Westfarms mall on Thursday night.

You’ll be able to get the beloved New Haven-style pizza at the new restaurant inside Jordan's Furniture on the lower level of Westfarms in Farmington.

Sally’s opened on Wooster Street in New Haven in 1938 and has expanded to Fairfield, Farmington, Stamford and Wethersfield in Connecticut and Woburn, Massachusetts.

Sally’s restaurants are also coming to Newington, Norwalk and South Windsor.

It will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

