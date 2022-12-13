Salvation Army Calls for More Bell Ringers Amid Increased Need

The Salvation Army's team of bell ringers has been working across Connecticut this holiday season to collect as many donations as possible, but with fewer volunteers, fewer donations are coming in to meet the skyrocketing need in communities.

"We see a 35% decrease in donations. That is very alarming for the Salvation Army," said Major Debra Ashcraft, divisional commander for The Salvation Army of Southern New England.

"There are fewer mail donations and fewer folks being able to ring the bell at the kettle. It’s very possible this Christmas season that you may pass by stores that would normally have a kettle and not see one there because we don’t have enough bell ringers," she continued.

Ashcraft said that the number of bell ringers is almost cut in half compared to 2019, pre-pandemic. While donations are down, the need for the Salvation Army's services has greatly increased.

“For holiday assistance, yes, but also for food assistance and financial help to keep the electric bills paid and the rent paid," Ashcraft said.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of New London has seen the need firsthand. They estimate the overall need has increased 50 to 60%. This Christmas season they expect to help 550 children, up from 400 last year.

Captain Brandon Gonzalez-Cottrell said that, amid skyrocketing prices, they are seeing many families seek help for the first time.

“More families, than in the past, who typically wouldn’t be receiving help or assistance from the Salvation Army are coming and reaching out to us for support," said Gonzalez-Cottrell, captain of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of New London.

In a typical year, the Salvation Army has kettles at 12 to 14 sites in the New London region. This year, because of a lack of volunteers, they have kettles at six sites.

“We would love to be able to expand to that, but we need the support and volunteering effort of the community," Gonzalez-Cottrell said.

According to the Salvation Army, the money donated to red kettles stays in the local communities and is used to fund services year-round.

“The reality is that folks need rent help in April and May, and they have food needs in June and July," Gonzalez-Cottrell said. "At the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, we provide back to school supplies in August with shoes and clothing, so those funds go to support those children throughout the year.”

To learn more about the Salvation Army and how to help, click here.