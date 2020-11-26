Salvation Army Feeds Over 700 Seniors in the Greater Hartford Area

Thanksgiving is about being grateful for what we have while also lending a helping hand to those in need and for many in the community, nothing was going to stop that mission.

"For us, it was not a conversation of whether or not we were going to have it, it was how are we going to make it happen," said Major Migdalia Lavenbein of the Salvation Army. "We got to take care of our neighbors and those in need."

The organization hopes they fulfilled that mission as they delivered over 700 meals to seniors in the Greater Hartford area but in the midst of COVID things have changed.

"No one is going to have the opportunity to go in and sit down and visit with the seniors as they’ve done in previous years. This year, it’s just gonna be a drop and deliver," said Migdalia.

She goes on to describes how the drop-off process will work.

"We have folks that are working for Door Dash that is in connection with United Way's 211 and we are going to deliver the meals to the seniors," said Migdalia.

Volunteers spent the day going door-to-door to deliver meals to seniors showing that not even a little bad weather can rain on their parade.

Jerry Sitko is from Cheshire. He said his family volunteered to help with holiday meals in 2019 and he felt even more compelled to do the same this year.

"Well, it’s just a matter of giving back, you know, we’re giving thanks for what we have but a lot of people don’t. They are in need and we want to do our bit," said Sitko.