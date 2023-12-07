Salvation Army looking for Christmas toys for children in need

The Salvation Army is asking for help to give Christmas toys to children in need in several towns.

The Salvation Army in Ansonia, Bridgeport, Meriden, New London, Norwalk, Stamford, Torrington, and Willimantic are short on toys for children in need.

In Meriden alone, nearly 100 children remain on the Angel Tree list, according to the Salvation Army

“Christmas toy requests have increased in Meriden to 400 children. We hope to bring a smile to each child’s face on Christmas morning and ask the community to help by donating new toys,” Captain Adrian Aponte, Meriden Corps Officer, said in a news release.

The Salvation Army in Norwalk also has many children remaining on the Angel Trees.

“Families in Norwalk and the surrounding communities are struggling to make ends meet. For many parents, there simply is no extra money to purchase toys and coats for the children. We want to help as many families as possible,” Major Persida Sanclemente, the Norwalk Corps Officer, said in a statement.

How you can help

The community is asked to bring new, unwrapped toys to The Salvation Army. Toy distribution for pre-registered families is Dec. 20.

These are the Salvation Army locations in need of toys:

Ansonia

There is a great need for new toys for girls and boys ages 10 to 12 years. New toys may be dropped off at 26 Lester St. in Ansonia on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information email Captain Cheryl McCollum at cheryl.mccollum@use.salvationarmy.org

Bridgeport

75 children remain on the angel tree. To learn how you can purchase gifts for a child on the Angel Tree, email Captain Allison Bethel at Allison.bethel@use.salvationarmy.org.

Meriden

Nearly 100 children remain on the angel tree list. Please drop off new toys at 23 St. Casimir Drive in Meriden. For more information call Captain Jina Bang at (401) 302-2898 or email jina.bang@use.salvationarmy.org.

New London

Gifts are needed for boys and girls ages 12 to 15. Gifts may be dropped off at 11 Governor Winthrop Boulevard in New London. For more information email Captain Adriana Gonzalez-Cottrell at adriana.gonzalez-cottrell@use.salvationarmy.org.

Norwalk

Many children from Norwalk and surrounding communities remain on the angel tree. Pick up a child’s angel tree card at The Salvation Army at 14 Byington Place in Norwalk or from Walmart or the SoNo Mall. For more information call Major Sanclemente (203) 866-2125 or email persida.sanclemente@use.salvationarmy.org.

Stamford

New unwrapped toys and coats for children ages 0 to 12 are needed and may be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 198 Selleck St. in Stamford. For more information email Major Kimberly Smith at Kimberly.smith@use.salvationarmy.org.

Torrington

Several children remain on the angel tree list. New toys may be dropped off at 234 Oak Ave. in Torrington. For more information contact Captain Apolinar Marte at apolinar.marte@use.salvationarmy.org or (860) 482-3569.

Willimantic

New toys for children are needed and may be dropped off at The Salvation Army, 316 Pleasant Street, Willimantic, CT. For more information contact Captain Carmen Colon at (860) 423-0977.

Get more information online at SalvationArmyCT.org

To Donate, text KETTLE to 31333 or visit https://salarmy.us/SneRedKettle