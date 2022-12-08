Salvation Army Needs More Bell Ringers in CT as Need for Help Grows

The Salvation Army is asking for help. It needs more bell ringers in Connecticut to help raise funds at a time when the organization has more families and individuals across the state are seeking help.

The Southern New England Division, which serves Connecticut, said that with more people facing hardship this year, the need to serve those most vulnerable is greater than ever.

The organization said the Salvation Army’s iconic kettles are out across the state, but they need more bell ringers to help raise funds for the increased need for help paying rent and utility bills, feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and educating preschoolers.

“All across Connecticut, The Salvation Army is experiencing an increase in the number of people seeking help with basic needs, many coming for the first time. Salvation Army operations are reporting increases for food, utility and rent assistance ranging from 25%-50%. The number of parents seeking holiday assistance with food and toys is also up,” Major Debra Ashcraft, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Southern New England, said in a statement. “And, while donations have been received through kettles and the mail, donations are not coming close to funding the heightened level of services that are now required due to skyrocketing inflation. The Salvation Army is committed to supporting families and neighbors across the state, and we need increased monetary support to ensure we can continue to provide critical services for the most vulnerable.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

How to Help the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army said the public can assist by giving to your nearest kettle, donating to salvationarmyct.org or sending a check to The Salvation Army at 855 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105 and signing up to ring a bell.

To help The Salvation Army now through Christmas Eve, call 860-702-0000 to register.

To donate in Connecticut: Text GIVECT to 71777.