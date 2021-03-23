Sam Adams Returns With New Slogan, New Beer, Reopened Taproom

Samuel Adams has been in hibernation throughout the coronavirus pandemic, shuttering its new Boston taproom, suspending brewery tours at its Jamaica Plain brewery, and focusing on production and distribution to allow people to drink in their homes.

But with the loosening of some restrictions in Boston as of Monday, the brewery wants you to know that it’s back in full force. The Boston-based brewer is unfurling a new slogan for Fenway Park, reopening the Boston taproom and plans to launch a new beer in partnership with The Boston Tea Party Museum in the coming weeks.

The slogan, “This is Boston. Drink Accordingly,” will be part of the marketing inside Fenway Park starting opening day on April 1 and will run through the end of the season

“The line itself was inspired by the brand’s Boston roots as well as our drinkers and fan base at Fenway,” a spokeswoman from Samuel Adams said in an email. “It’s a fun, light way to celebrate our hometown and the return of our beloved pastime baseball and beers.”

