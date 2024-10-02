health

Same-day hybrid primary care clinic opens in Hartford

By Melissa Cooney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another healthcare option for Hartford residents is now available to patients.

Hartford Healthcare says 70-percent of emergency department visits to Hartford Hospital this year could have been seen at an alternative care site.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

That’s why Hartford Healthcare is launching the CareNow Same-Day Clinic.

"That'll help our wait times in the main E.D. for patients who are sicker and overall the organization as a whole,” said Cheryl Ficara, president of Hartford Hospital.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It's for minor health problems, like the flu, an infection, or an injury.

Its scope of practice is a little bit different than an urgent care. The same-day clinic doesn't do X-rays or stitches, but it gives patients an appointment with a provider, prescriptions, and testing.

“We have an entire building of specialty services in this building we can connect our patients to,” said Hartford Hospital’s Dr. Prem Kumar.

Local

Glastonbury 12 mins ago

Iran's missile attack raises new fears during Rosh Hashanah 

connecticut in color 12 mins ago

Former Connecticut woman now living dream of working on NASA moon mission

It's a virtual, hybrid model of care, focused on flexibility and accessibility.

Nurses and medical assistants will use something called the “Tytocare” device to preform exams and check vitals. Providers will be called in on an iPad, and will be able to explain to patients the results of the exams and administer next steps.

"If we get very, very busy as i expect we will, we'll have more providers watching that queue to get patients in and out as quickly as possible,” said Cherie Kernzer, of Hartford Healthcare.

This is the third alternative primary care option Hartford Healthcare is offering in the Capitol City.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulumpalum says increasing primary care access is especially important in Hartford. He says the average life expectancy of someone in the city is 68 years, which is significantly lower than the overall life expectancy in Connecticut, which is 80 years.

The clinic is open and seeing patients already.

This article tagged under:

health
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us