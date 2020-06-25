Connecticut State Police

Sandy Hook Man Charged With Harassment After ‘Imma Kill a Cop' Tweet: Police

Booking photo of Alexander Hassinger
Connecticut State Police

State police said they have arrested a Sandy Hook man and charged him with harassment after an investigation into a complaint about a disturbing Tweet that said, “imma kill a cop today ..."

State police said a Virginia resident contacted them on Wednesday morning about a disturbing Tweet sent out moments earlier that said, “imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why I did it, imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong."

Investigators identified a suspect at 5:10 p.m. and arrested 24-year-old Alexander Timothy Hassinger, of Sandy Hook, at his home.

Local

governor ned lamont 15 mins ago

Education Commissioner to Take Part in Governor Lamont's COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

coronavirus in connecticut 25 mins ago

Conn., NY, NJ Quarantine Takes Effect Requiring 14-Day Isolation of Travelers From COVID-19 Hotspots

He has been charged with first-degree harassment and breach of peace in the second degree.

Bond was set at $10,000.

A court date has been set for July 15.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut State Police
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us