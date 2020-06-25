Sandy Hook Man Charged With Harassment After ‘Imma Kill a Cop' Tweet: Police

State police said they have arrested a Sandy Hook man and charged him with harassment after an investigation into a complaint about a disturbing Tweet that said, “imma kill a cop today ..."

State police said a Virginia resident contacted them on Wednesday morning about a disturbing Tweet sent out moments earlier that said, “imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why I did it, imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong."

Investigators identified a suspect at 5:10 p.m. and arrested 24-year-old Alexander Timothy Hassinger, of Sandy Hook, at his home.

He has been charged with first-degree harassment and breach of peace in the second degree.

Bond was set at $10,000.

A court date has been set for July 15.