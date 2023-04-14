Sandy Hook Survivor Surprised With College Scholarship at New York Rangers Game

The New York Rangers and team captain Jacob Trouba had a big surprise for the brother of a Sandy Hook victim Thursday night.

After the Rangers final game of the season at Madison Square Garden, Trouba greeted Isaiah Marquez-Greene on the ice and not only gave Isaiah his game-worn jersey and signed it, but also presented him with a $60,000 Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship for college.

Garden of Dreams is a nonprofit that works with MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports to touch the lives of young people in the region.

Isaiah, 18, survived the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. His 6-year-old sister, Ana Grace, was among the 20 children and six educators who lost their lives that day.

Isaiah is a hockey player. He has participated in Jr. Rangers camps, and attended several Rangers games through the Garden of Dreams Foundation, according to MSG Sports.

During their meeting on the ice at Madison Square Garden, Isaiah told Trouba he has been a big fan of the Rangers defenseman and has been since he was a young child when he and his family lived in Winnipeg, Canada and Trouba was there playing for the Jets.

We can’t wait to see you right back here after Troubs watches you graduate law school. pic.twitter.com/GUU8FhQHFM — x - New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 14, 2023

The foundation says he is the ideal candidate for the Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship thanks to his academic performance, resilience, and leadership both on his hockey team and in the community.

Isaiah plans to attend UConn and has already been accepted into the school's special law program.