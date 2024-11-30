Wallingford

Saturday morning crashes close portions of major Connecticut highways

By Bryan Mercer

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police along the interstate in multiple Connecticut towns have responded to crashes that have snagged traffic and caused serious injuries.

The first happened Saturday morning just after 2:00 a.m. on I-91 in Wallingford.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

That's where troopers say a vehicle and motorcycle collided between exits 14 and 13 heading southbound.

State police say serious injuries were reported, with local emergency responders also assisting at the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The highway was shut down as police conducted their investigation into the crash.

Over in Southington, a crash occurred around 7:00 a.m. Saturday on I-84.

Police say it was in the eastbound lanes where two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Local

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Clear and cold weekend in CT; snow stays outside the state until next week

Connecticut 16 hours ago

After bomb threats, lawmakers call for toned-down rhetoric

No injuries were reported, but a tow truck was on the scene and multiple lanes were closed during the response.

After about an hour, the scene between exits 28 and 30 was cleared up and lanes were reponed.

This article tagged under:

WallingfordSouthington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us