Saturday morning crashes close portions of major Connecticut highways

State police along the interstate in multiple Connecticut towns have responded to crashes that have snagged traffic and caused serious injuries.

The first happened Saturday morning just after 2:00 a.m. on I-91 in Wallingford.

That's where troopers say a vehicle and motorcycle collided between exits 14 and 13 heading southbound.

State police say serious injuries were reported, with local emergency responders also assisting at the scene.

The highway was shut down as police conducted their investigation into the crash.

Over in Southington, a crash occurred around 7:00 a.m. Saturday on I-84.

Police say it was in the eastbound lanes where two vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries were reported, but a tow truck was on the scene and multiple lanes were closed during the response.

After about an hour, the scene between exits 28 and 30 was cleared up and lanes were reponed.