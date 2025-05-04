Saturday's storm takes down trees, cuts power to homes across Connecticut

Saturday’s storm left a trail of damage in parts of the state, taking down trees and leaving neighbors in the dark for hours.

The wind ripped a tree’s roots out of the earth and it fell just inches away from two buildings housing businesses on East Center Street in Manchester.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In Barkhamsted, the damage slowed down traffic. A tree fell on a powerline on East River Road, taking out the electricity for hours. At one point, more than 10,000 people across the state lost power, according to Eversource.

More than 1,000 homes were in the dark in Barkhamsted, more than half the town’s customers.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I have 17 year old twins who have prom tonight,” said Scott Tibbals, a Barkhamsted resident. “We literally just got dressed before prom, so it was a little stressful, but everything worked out good.”

Michelle Dupuis came home to a fallen tree making a mess in her backyard. Her dog and chickens were outside but stayed out of harm’s way.

“My first reaction was fear because of my fence line and my dog, and making sure that he was safe and that the chickens were safe,” she said. “As soon as I saw that they were safe and it just became okay, something else to deal with.”

Several roads were closed but most reopened to traffic by late evening.