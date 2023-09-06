Save the Children operates learning centers in Ukraine to help kids continue education

It is not just back-to-school time here in Connecticut. Students are also returning to classes this week in Ukraine, but learning comes secondary to safety for those kids living in war zone.

Janti Soeripto, CEO of the Connecticut-based nonprofit Save the Children, just returned from a trip to Ukraine, and says the nonprofit is working to help kids there keep learning.

Kids living in war-torn Ukraine face a very different reality than simply focusing on a new course load or fresh supplies.

“You literally hear the sirens, and then children instantly know what to do, trained, sadly, to go to shelter, to spend an hour there, before it was safe deemed safe to come back,” Soeripto said.

It is something Soeripto saw firsthand during her visit to the country last week. At one point, Soeripto spent an hour in a bomb shelter with one school principal.

“She was telling us about her two months that she spent in that exact same shelter at the beginning of the war with 500 people,” Soeripto said. “She'd kept up some of the lessons with the children. That was just such an unbelievable experience, to hear that firsthand.”

Save the Children reports that the war has impacted 7.5 million children in one way or another. More than 360 educational institutions in Ukraine have been destroyed, and another 3,400 are damaged, according to the nonprofit.

Only schools equipped with bomb shelters that can fit all students and staff during air raid alerts are allowed to fully re-open. Only three out of four schools have these protective shelters, according to the Prime Minster of Ukraine.

It is why the nonprofit is dedicated to helping kids in Ukraine continue their education, running 20 digital learning centers throughout the country. Kids can complete online studies on tablets and computers, and interact with teachers and friends.

“It's very important to give children that that sense of normalcy, of routine of structure that education brings,” Soeripto said. “It's massively important for the parents, too. They know their kids are in a safe space.”

Another important resource at the centers: counselors. They are on-hand to provide mental health and psychological support in the face of war’s devastation.

“We run programs that are specifically designed to help children also work through trauma,” Soeripto said.

Soeripto said right now, the priority is protecting and education kids and supporting teachers. In future years, she said Save the Children will work with the Ukrainian government to try to close an education gap, spurred by a conflict without an end in sight.

“Just that simple fact that a school cannot open because it doesn't have a functioning bomb shelter, just to think about that, as a reality for a lot of Ukrainian kids, is something that I wanted to make sure we don't forget,” Soeripto said.

You can learn more about Save the Children’s work in Ukraine on their website.