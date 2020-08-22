‘Save the Post Office' Rally to be Held in Hartford

Connecticut activists will lead a rally as part of a national effort to save the post office from funding cuts and remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The 11:30 a.m. rally will take place at Old State House Post Office on 80 State House Square.

The Hartford rally is expected to be the largest of several rallies in Connecticut.

"Trump's attack on the postal service cannot stand," said Lindsay Farrell, State Director of the Connecticut Working Families Party. "His open, brazen sabotage of the USPS to prevent people from voting him out of office is a direct attack on our democracy and our local infrastructure. We are determined to make our voices heard - both this weekend in Hartford, and every day until we get him out of the White House."

Earlier this week, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he is suing the USPS over mail delays, and has asked the public to contact his office to report complaints regarding mail slowdown or mail delivery problems.

We need evidence and examples as we build the strongest possible case.



If you have experienced a mail slow down or problems with delivery as a result of @RealDonaldTrump sabotage of #USPS, please report to us via 860-808-5318, attorney.general@ct.gov, or https://t.co/kZs8I9NJbt. — AG William Tong (@AGWilliamTong) August 14, 2020

The Connecticut Working Families Party said they have also called for Congress to launch an investigation of the alleged USPS cuts.