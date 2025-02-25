Scam alert: New Milford police warn locals about scam targeting elders

New Milford police are investigating a surge in scams targeting elder people in the community.

One victim was emailed that their software license expired, which led to a hacker posing as a McAfee representative.

The victim sent a significant amount of money to third-party vendors, according to police.

Police said a second victim was contacted through an ad pop-up on his computer telling the person to contact Microsoft support.

The second victim then was manipulated by a person posing as a Wells Fargo bank representative and was told to hand a person a large amount of money, according to Milford police.

The third victim met someone online who posed as a contractor and pressured them into sending large amounts of money via Bitcoin and wiring, according to authorities.

Police offer the following tips to residents: