Scams to be Aware of This Holiday Season

The holiday season is here and shopping is in full swing, but there are some scams you should be aware of as the holidays get closer.

While online shopping may be a convenient way to buy items and gifts that may not be in stock at a store nearby, it is also a way for scammers to take advantage.

Scam artists can target consumers through social media platforms such as Facebook or Instagram.

In order to avoid fraud and shopping scams, state Dept. of Banking and state Dept. of Consumer Protection officials recommend:

Be leery of buying items through ads on Facebook. Often times, there are look-alike sites that impersonate legitimate retailers. You can open a separate, secure browser and find the retailer's website yourself to make sure you are purchasing from a legitimate company.

Check out the company online. You can type the company's name into a search engine to check complaints, reviews and scams.

Make sure the website uses encryption to protect information during transactions. You can look for https at the beginning of a URL.

Use a credit card for online purchases. You can dispute credit card charges and are only responsible for unauthorized charges to $50, under federal law. Check your credit card and bank statements and contact the financial institution if you find charges you did not make.

Review return policies. Understand return policies prior to purchasing including the time frame and the fine print. Don't forget to keep the receipt.



When using peer to peer apps such as Paypal, Venmo, Cashapp and Zelle, there are ways to protect yourself including only using them with people you know and trust. Your rights to dispute a transaction may not be the same as with credit card companies.

Connecticut Department of Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez reminds residents to recognize attempts to steal your information.

“Scammers try to trick us by sending emails, texts, or social media advertisements that look legitimate. Be skeptical regarding unsolicited messages you receive that ask you to provide personal information, such as your bank account number or passwords," Perez said in part in a statement.

State Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull adds that nothing ruins holiday cheer like becoming the victim of a scam or identity theft.

“It is easy to get caught up in the festivities and winter shopping season, and let your guard down. That’s why we’re reminding consumers to remain cautious as they complete their holiday shopping," she added in part.

To report a suspected scam or fraud, you can contact the Department of Banking's Consumer Affairs Division at (860) 240-8170 or by emailing banking.complaints@ct.gov or by filing online at ct.gov/dob.

If you've fallen victim to a scam or purchased a product that was misrepresented, you can file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Protection by emailing dcp.complaints@ct.gov or by filing online at ct.gov/dcp.