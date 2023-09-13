Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through the afternoon

Our meteorologists are tracking more rain for Wednesday.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, midday and in the afternoon.

Flash flooding is possible. Urban street flooding is also possible.

Overnight it will be less stormy.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and much less humid.

Fringe impacts from Hurricane Lee will bring wind and a few showers to Connecticut on Saturday.

