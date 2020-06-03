Scattered Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon as Humidity Increases

There is a chance for thunderstorms today as the humidity increases and temperatures near 80 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Severe weather appears to stay west of Connecticut and will affect New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sun with highs in the middle 80s. It will be slightly cooler at the shore with temperatures in the 70s and some passing cloudiness.

Friday will be our next chance for rain with a few afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90.

On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms around. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a few shower chances and highs in the 70s.

