No injuries were reported after a school bus crashed into a utility pole in New London Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the bus carrying seven students and two adults crashed on Lower Boulevard between Crocker and Lester streets. No one was hurt.

School bus accident on Lower Boulevard between Crocker and Lester St. Please avoid the area while emergency personnel attend to the scene. pic.twitter.com/bz1PCgn5Ff — ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) March 16, 2021

Emergency crews and Eversource responded to the scene.

