School bus driver accused of repeatedly hitting taxi in Old Lyme

A school bus driver in Old Lyme is accused of hitting a taxi multiple times on Friday while there were multiple students and a coach on the bus.

Police were called to Lyme-Old Lyme High School around 12:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash with no injuries involving an M&J school bus and a Curtin transportation taxi.

According to police, it was reported that during dismissal around 11:20 a.m., the front of the school bus repeatedly hit the back of the taxi five times. Both vehicles left the scene without reporting the accident to police.

Investigators said at the time of the collision, the school bus was carrying nine minors and a coach and the taxi had one minor inside.

After an investigation, police said the driver of the school bus, later identified as William Slivinski, of Old Lyme, was taken into custody. He was arrested and charged with evading responsibility, reckless driving and nine counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Slivinski was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, October 19.

Authorities said the driver of the taxi, identified as Brian Neal, of Niantic, was also arrested and charged with evading responsibility. He was released on scene and is due in court on Tuesday, October 17.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the superintendent, M&J Bus Inc. and Curtin Livery, but has not heard back.