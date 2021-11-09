School Bus Hit Car in Groton: Police

Police are investigating after a school bus hit a car in Groton Tuesday morning and one student and the bus driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police responded to reports of a crash involving a school bus and a car at Route 117 and Route 1 around 7:25 a.m.

Officers learned that a bus transporting 36 students to Fitch Senior High School was heading south on Newtown Road, and hit the back of a Honda Civic as the vehicles were turning onto Fort Hill Road, police said.

The bus was traveling too close to the Honda, according to police.

Emergency responders arrived and helped the people on the bus and the mother and son in the Honda, police said.

An administrator from the high school and the Groton Police Department’s School Resource Officer for Fitch High School also responded and contacted the students’ parents.

The student and the bus driver who were transported were brought to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The school bus was able to continue on to Fitch Senior High School.

Police said the driver of the school bus will be issued a warning for failing to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Groton Police Department at (860)441-6712.