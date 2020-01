A school bus was involved in a crash in Meriden on Monday morning and police said there were kids on the bus.

Officers said there is a minor school bus crash at the intersection of Colony Street and Kensington Avenue.

There were a few kids on the bus at the time of the crash, but authorities said it appears there are no injuries. An ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution.

A portion of Kensington Avenue is currently blocked. There is no word on when it will reopen.