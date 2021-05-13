seymour

School Bus Involved in Crash in Seymour

School bus being towed after a crash in Seymour
A school bus was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in Seymour around 6:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and fire officials said a high school student suffered a minor injury, described as head pain and lightheadedness.

The student was treated at the scene and is with parents.  

Nine students were on the bus involved in the crash, officials said. Another bus was brought in to get them to the high school.

A Facebook post from Seymour police said parents of the students who were on the bus have been notified.

Police also said staff from the school and board of education went to the scene, as well as representatives from the bus company.

South Main Street was closed at Scott Avenue, according to police, but it has reopened.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

