Bridgeport

School buses in Bridgeport now have cameras, plate readers to crack down on reckless drivers

By Amanda Pitts

NBC Connecticut

The city of Bridgeport is cracking down on reckless drivers by installing cameras and license plate readers on school buses.

Back in February, the city released results from a study that stated nearly 10,000 violations were issued in a six-month period to drivers who passed school buses that were stopped with flashing lights.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The city has partnered with BusPatrol to install the cameras and readers on all 248 buses used across the public school district, hoping to catch drivers in the act.

“No parent should have to worry about their child from the moment they step onto a school bus to the moment they step off and come home,” said Mayor Joe Ganim.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Fines have been increased from $150 to $250, with the money earned through tickets going to the city to pay for the technology, the city said.

“All the time, all the time they do that,” said bus driver James Coby. “It’s not safe for kids that are crossing.”

He said drivers cut him off daily and pass him as he’s stopped.

Local

Health & Wellness 1 hour ago

Department of Public Health's proposed abortion changes spark backlash

Closer to Free Ride 2 hours ago

Westport couple says cancer support circle is crucial ahead of the Closer to Free Ride

“We have the outside cameras [for] when we are loading and unloading, so they don’t cut the stop sign. They still do it,” he said.

Coby’s bus is already equipped with the cameras. He said it makes him feel safer.

The data collected is sent to police within 48 hours and ticketing happens from there.

“When the stop arm is out, and the amber lights are on, violations can be captured on video,” said Ryan Monell from BusPatrol. “We actually have a license plate reader here that has very high resolution that can capture very clearly the license plates of violators, then we have an artificial intelligence system that’s gonna make sure that everything that is captured that Is presented to the city is a true technical violation of the law.”

BusPatrol said Bridgeport is the first in Connecticut to use this technology. They operate in 16 other states.

The program officially started on Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us