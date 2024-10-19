School dive team's championship qualification in jeopardy after car with records inside is stolen

Missing items from a stolen car are now putting a high school dive team’s championship aspiration in jeopardy. The coach says the diving records for her team were taken from her car this week, which are needed to prove the divers qualify to compete.

“You have to work really hard in practice because it’s hard, but just practice,” Kaelin Lobo, a Sacred Heart Academy freshman said.

Practice these girls on the Sacred Heart Academy co-op dive team are putting their focus in. Their coach, Suzanne Barber, looking on with encouragement.

“She’s still here every day. She shows up with a smile, even though it’s hard for her,” Kylie Connelly, a North Branford High School freshman, said.

It’s hard because despite the work these girls have put in this season, their chances of competing in the state championships are in jeopardy. Barber says the dive records of her team are missing after her car was stolen in the Morris Cove-area of New Haven on Sunday.

While the car was eventually found the next day, many things were taken including a Speedo gym bag that had those records inside.

“The diving records are proof that the girls have hit the scores that are needed compete in the SCC championship and/or the state championship,” she said.

Barber says she’s so far unable to find the speedo bag, despite searching around town.

“It would just be heartbreaking if they couldn’t go because someone thought it was just okay to take my car,” she said.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the team remains focused on making the perfect dive while backing their coach.

“Trying to stay positive. I know it was really hard for Sue and all of us because what we lost in her car was really important,” Sophia Ciarleglio, a Scared Heart Academy sophomore said.

“Keep working and pushing through it and we have Sue here. She’s supporting us through, my teammates, and everyone,” Abby Finta, a sophomore at Sacred Heart Academy, said.

Barber says she’s in contact with the CIAC about what to do and asking anyone who may see the Speedo bag to contact Sacred Heart Academy. For now, her team is doing everything they can support their coach.

We did reach out to the CIAC who say they’re unable to comment at this time.