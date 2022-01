A middle school in New Britain will be closed Tuesday because of water damage from a storm that impacted the state Monday.

The Consolidated School District of New Britain said that Slade Middle School students will not have school on Jan. 18.

All other schools in New Britain will remain open and will operate as regularly scheduled.

It's unclear how severe the water damage is at this time.

Conditions are beginning to improve after storms flooded streets on the Connecticut shoreline.