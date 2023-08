August Lewis Troup School in New Haven was hit by gunfire Wednesday night, according to the school district.

A spokesperson said there was gunfire in the neighborhood and a stray shot went through a window of the school.

It could be seen boarded up with wood. Children in grades K-8 attend school there.

No one was injured during the incident. Police are investigating.