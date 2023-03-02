School Leaders, First Responders Work to Make Classrooms Safer with Panic Button Technology

School leaders are looking into ways to increase safety in the classroom.

On Thursday, experts, officers and numerous school officials gathered at Southern Connecticut State University to talk about protecting students in emergency situations.

"I think it's for leaders in this profession to always be cognizant of new tools and new ways we can protect our students," SCSU Police Chief Kenneth Rahn said.

Chief Rahn joined other first responders and educators to discuss the importance of Mutualink, panic-button technology that sends an alert to police and allows them to see the scene of the emergency in real-time.

Teachers can use the technology right from a smartphone.

The user taps on the appropriate button and is instantly connected with law enforcement. First responders can see the alert and see what is happening before they arrive. They can also receive the school's floor plan and communicate with staff throughout the situation.

"By hitting the button, they can go into lockdown and shelter in place, and the police do not have to rely on someone to open the door or to communicate to the ones arriving - it's already happening," the director of safety and security solutions, Joseph Dooley, said.

According to Mutualink's website, repeated drills and exercises proved to reduce the time-to-incident resolution by as much as 50 percent.

Prominent forensics scientist Dr. Henry Lee was also there to stress the importance of communication and the teamwork required to prevent tragedy.

"They're the future of the country, our students. Without our students, we don't have a future. If we don't protect them, who will protect them?" Lee said.

Dooley said Mutualink technology is already in place across the country. Now, schools in Connecticut are starting to adopt it.

Administrators have until April 28 to apply for a grant.