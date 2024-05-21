Norwich

School locked down after shots fired in Norwich

NBC Connecticut

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Central Avenue in Norwich Tuesday.

Arriving officers found a vehicle with several bullet holes and shell casings on the ground, according to police. They did not find any shooting victims.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Witnesses told police one or more suspects took off in a car, but they could not provide a description of the car.

A nearby school was placed in lockdown as a precaution but that has since been lifted, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us