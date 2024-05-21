School locked down after shots fired in Norwich

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Central Avenue in Norwich Tuesday.

Arriving officers found a vehicle with several bullet holes and shell casings on the ground, according to police. They did not find any shooting victims.

Witnesses told police one or more suspects took off in a car, but they could not provide a description of the car.

A nearby school was placed in lockdown as a precaution but that has since been lifted, police said.

They said there is no immediate threat to the public.