Norwalk school officials are investigating a possible threatening message at Brien McMahon High School.

The school district said they're taking additional precautions Monday including an increased police and security presence.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It is unclear what specifically the threat may have entailed.

Tonight, a student notified NPS about a possible threatening message at BMHS. The NPD is investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, additional protocols will be in place tomorrow, and students & staff may notice an increased police & security presence as a result. — NorwalkPublicSchools (@NorwalkPS) October 18, 2021

School officials said the Norwalk Police Department is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.